Stuart, Glenn
Glenn William Stuart, of Woodbridge, CT passed away suddenly on March 4, 2019. He was the cherished son of Gene and Estelle (Ruttenberg) Stuart, born on November 26, 1959 in New Haven, CT. Beloved brother of Wendy (Wayne) Luciani and loving uncle to Garett (Amy) Luciani, Troy (Rachel) Luciani, Blake (Jenna Testa) Luciani, Briana (Bill) May. Great-uncle to Julia, Harley, Liam, Carter, Duke, Cole and Mack. He also leaves behind his second family "Katz's Deli" and countless friends he made throughout his life.
Service at the Weller Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven, CT, Thrusday at 12 noon. The interment will be in the Mt. Sinai Memorial Park, Jewell St., New Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the September 11th Victims Compensation Fund or House of Heroes-Connecticut.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 6, 2019