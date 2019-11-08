|
Dinnean, Glenn V.
Glenn V. Dinnean, 75, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Glenn was born in New Haven on November 3, 1944 and was the son of the late Vincent and Pauline Soucie Dinnean. Glenn was a graduate of the University of New Haven and had worked as a Business Analyst for many years until his retirement. He was an avid golfer and New York Giants fan. He is survived by his daughters Kristin (Jerry) Milo, Suzanne Peracchio and Karen Nieves, grandsons Christopher and Ryan Milo, Jeffrey Peracchio, Felix "Tony", Michael and Nicholas Nieves, great-granddaughters Natalie and Mila Nieves, sister Paula Weinzimmer and brother Gary Dinnean, nephews David and Mark Weinzimmer. Also survived by his companion Debra Princivalli.
At Glenn's request funeral services will be private. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, has been entrusted with arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 10, 2019