New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Dinnean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn V. Dinnean

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn V. Dinnean Obituary
Dinnean, Glenn V.
Glenn V. Dinnean, 75, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Glenn was born in New Haven on November 3, 1944 and was the son of the late Vincent and Pauline Soucie Dinnean. Glenn was a graduate of the University of New Haven and had worked as a Business Analyst for many years until his retirement. He was an avid golfer and New York Giants fan. He is survived by his daughters Kristin (Jerry) Milo, Suzanne Peracchio and Karen Nieves, grandsons Christopher and Ryan Milo, Jeffrey Peracchio, Felix "Tony", Michael and Nicholas Nieves, great-granddaughters Natalie and Mila Nieves, sister Paula Weinzimmer and brother Gary Dinnean, nephews David and Mark Weinzimmer. Also survived by his companion Debra Princivalli.
At Glenn's request funeral services will be private. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, has been entrusted with arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -