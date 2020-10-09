1/1
Gloria Anne Verbiskas
Verbiskas, Gloria Anne
Gloria Anne Verbiskas, 82, of Orange, beloved wife for 58 years to John Verbiskas, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020. Gloria was born on July 24, 1938 in Derby, CT to the late Joseph and Eva Kasinskas. Gloria was a retired school teacher in Oxford.
In addition to her husband, John, Gloria is survived by her brother, Edward Kasinskas of Bethany and 12 nieces and nephews. Gloria was predeceased by her siblings, Fr. Clement Kasinskas of Scranton, PA, Michael Kasinskas of Cheshire, Joseph Kasinskas of Ansonia, Anthony Kasinskas of Southbury, Jennie Kacerguis of Oxford, and Nellie Stankus of Prospect.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd., Orange, CT. Interment will follow at Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, 219 New Haven Ave., Derby, CT. The family has been compassionately cared for by the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Memorial contributions in Gloria's name may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 9, 2020.
