Block, GloriaGloria Block, 95, passed away peacefully on November 24th, 2020 in Deland, Florida. She was born on August 16th, 1925 in Astoria, Long Island, NY to parents, Anna and Vincent LePore. Her father was an insurance salesman, as well as a jack of all trades, and her mother a seamstress. Both of Gloria's parents moved to the US from Italy as teenagers. Gloria grew up with her older sister and parents during the "great depression", although as a child she did not recall experiencing a depression. She had a very happy childhood, surrounded by family; aunts, uncles, and cousins, great food, plenty of wine, many Italian card games, and nice clothing made by her mother and father! Gloria enjoyed school and met her husband-to-be in Junior year of high school. They married in 1947, when he returned home from the war. Once married, Gloria worked as a secretary in NJ to support her and her husband as he completed college. After college, they moved to NY, where Kenneth worked, and Gloria continued as a secretary on behalf of her boss's recommendation. In 1953, Ken and Gloria moved to West Haven, CT, where they bought their first home and began their family. Gloria was a wife, mother of two boys, and a homemaker. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, playing cards, and family. She was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Victory Church in West Haven, CT. Gloria retired with her husband and spent winters in their condo in Boynton Beach, FL. There, she enjoyed spending time with her son and granddaughter. In 2012, she moved to Deland, FL to be near them permanently. Gloria was predeceased by her son Kenneth F. Block, Jr., her husband, Kenneth F. Block, sister Candida Pagano and nephews, Michael Pagano, and Vincent Pagano. Loving mother to Richard Block and daughter-in-law Marlene, grandmother to Alicia (Kenneth) Ehrhardt, and great-grandmother to Mason and Jack Ehrhardt. She also leaves behind her loving friend and companion, Kenny O'Hair. Her kind nature and love for family were her greatest attributes which will always be remembered. She will surely be missed.Funeral service is scheduled for Saturday December 19th, 2020 at St. Barnabas Church, 19 W Wisconsin Ave., DeLand, FL 32720. West Haven Funeral Home at the Green in care of local arrangements.