Orser, Gloria C.

Gloria Caliendo Orser, 92, of Hamden, died suddenly at her home, July 11, 2019. She was the wife of he late David Orser. Gloria was born in New Haven, Dec. 12, 1926, the daughter of the late Louis and Madeline Lanzilli Caliendo and was a lifelong Hamden resident. She was a secretary for NFM for 25 years. Gloria had a zest for life, enjoyed being with her family and was a grandmother to all. To know her was to love her. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children, Madeline C. Loso and Louis Randall, and grandsons, Daniel and Christopher Loso. She was predeceased by her siblings, Eugene, Jerry, Richard and Robert Caliendo. Funeral service will be held Tuesday morning at 11 AM in the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden. Interment in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday morning from 9:30 to 11 o'clock. Published in The New Haven Register on July 14, 2019