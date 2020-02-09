|
Capelli, Gloria "Peachy"
Gloria "Peachy" Milone Capelli, 93, of West Haven entered into rest on February 8, 2020. She was the wife of the late Louis E. Capelli, Jr. and predeceased by her son Louis E. Capelli III. She is survived by her children Marilyn (Tom) Halligan, Sandra, Andrea, Edward and daughter in-law Charlene Capelli. She also leaves her five beloved grandchildren Marissa (Kirsten Harlow) Halligan, Alexandria D'Aurio, Ashley (Brian) Jackson, Amanda Capelli, Anthony (Tara) Capelli and two adored great-grandsons Nathan and Keegan. She was predeceased by three brothers and five sisters. Gloria was born on September 19, 1926 in New Haven CT. She was a graduate of the class of 1943 Commercial High School and was an employed as a bookkeeper for many years. Gloria believed that every child deserved a quality education; she spent many years serving on local and regional PTA boards and proudly served as President of the CT State PTA from 1983-1985. During this time she advocated to have a new elementary school built in West Haven (Savin Rock Community School) and served on its building committee. The family would like to thank the staff and Hospice Team of Wooster 3 at Masonicare in Wallingford.
The hours for visitation will take place on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. On Thursday morning the procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Church at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489-1058. To leave an online message for the Capelli family, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 10, 2020