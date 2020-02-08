|
Carlotto, Gloria
Gloria Carlotto, of West Haven, passed away on February 4, 2020, at Seacrest Retirement Center. She was 92 years old. Gloria joins her loving husband Andrew who passed away in 2016. Born in New Haven to Mary Frattini Bigelli and Armando Bigelli, Gloria is survived by her children Mark Carlotto and his wife Eileen of Gloucester, MA and Lynn Carlotto and her husband Bill Block of Kingston, Ontario, Canada. A doting grandmother, she will be sorely missed by her two precious granddaughters Katie Carlotto and Hayley Carlotto.
Gloria was a kind and intelligent woman who was almost always engaged in some kind of activity. Prior to becoming a full-time wife and mother, she pursued her interest in medicine serving as an office assistant to the prominent and philanthropic Dr. Luca Celentano of New Haven. Although Gloria was an only child, she was blessed with a large and loving family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Always with an intention to gather the family together, Gloria was the driving force behind the family's annual Christmas Party and Fourth of July Picnic. When Christmas Day became busier and busier, she decided to host an open house on December 26th so that the entire extended family could celebrate the holiday together. It was on occasions like this when Gloria was the happiest, surrounded by all the people that she loved so dearly.
Gloria valued her friends in a truly extraordinary manner. Always on the go, Gloria loved to spend time with her legions of friends over a cup of tea, in a round of golf, at a ceramics class or Red Hatters event. To all that knew her, Gloria had a love of life, a great sense of humor, creativity and an enormous capacity to give of herself. Gloria was a communicant at St. John Vianney Church, donating her time and baked goods to the annual carnival. A skilled seamstress and knitter, Gloria enjoyed making her daughter's wardrobe and even Barbie clothes, a skill taught and passed down to her granddaughter Katie. More than anything else, Gloria loved her family and dedicated her years to taking extraordinary care of her husband and their children. Gloria's talent in the kitchen was well known; she loved to invite friends over to share a special meal. Gloria's kitchen was the center of the home as well as the family. The family is deeply grateful to Tracy, Louis, Emma, Chef Ibraham and all the wonderful aides at Seacrest for their attentive care during the last chapter of Gloria's life. As a lifelong West Haven resident, living across from the beach where the Carlotto family spent so much time was surely a comfort in her final days.
The hours for visitation will be Monday, February 10 from 4-7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Gloria's funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Victory Parish, St. John Vianney Church, 300 Captain Thomas Blvd. at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a message for the family, please visit our website at
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 9, 2020