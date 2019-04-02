DeLieto, Gloria

Gloria A. DeLieto, age 87, of Shelton, CT, beloved wife of the late Salvatore DeLieto, passed away peacefully, on Friday, March 29, surrounded by her loving children. Gloria was born in New Haven, CT on December 1, 1931, daughter of the late Joseph and Mildred Auditore, and was predeceased by her three siblings, brothers, John and Sebastian Auditore, and sister, Mary Santatico. Gloria was a retired Administrative Assistant at Yale University, and previously worked at Olin Corporation, and the former WNHC TV station, among others. She is known to all for having devoted her life to her loving son Andrew, who is afflicted with Muscular Dystrophy. Throughout her life, she provided care, companionship, and unwavering love and support to Andrew, only complaining that she wished she could do more. She is survived by her devoted children, Carla DeLieto, and her husband John Lemberger, of Florida, Mark DeLieto and his wife Catherine, of Shelton, and Andrew DeLieto of Shelton. Her grandchildren include Maegan Hopkins, and her husband Darrell, of Shelton, Nicholas DeLieto and Alli Miklus, and Anthony DeLieto, of Shelton, as well as her loving great-grandchildren Olivia and Gianna Hopkins. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and other family. All are invited to attend Internment at St. Lawrence Cemetery, 280 Derby Ave., West Haven, CT, on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. All other services have been omitted. The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to the Administration and Staff at Hewitt Health and Rehab for their loving care, and support. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make a donation in Gloria's memory to , (MDA) 127 Washington Ave., 4th floor, North Haven, CT 06473. The Adzima Funeral Home- Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 2, 2019