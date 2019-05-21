Delio, Gloria E

Gloria E. Delio, age 89 passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at CT Hospice, Branford surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Patsy Delio, Gloria was born in Milford on January 2, 1930, daughter of the late Elio and Teodolinda (Mainiero) Giordano.

Gloria loved to knit, crochet and made the best homemade fudge and pastina soup. She enjoyed trips to the casino, monthly lunches with a close group of girlfriends, volunteered at the Orange Community Center and was a regular at Starbucks. As the matriarch of the family, she enjoyed Sunday dinners at her home always whipping up a new dish.

Survivors include a daughter Nancy Pedula, a son Richard Delio, grandchildren Lisa (Fred) Blum, Patrice (Michael) Pedula, Robert Delio, great-grandchildren Freddie and Gabby Blum and daughter-in-law Mary Jane Delio. In addition to her husband, Gloria was predeceased by a son Robert (Wheels) Delio and sister Marie Dammassa. Gloria will be greatly missed by our family and anyone who was lucky enough to know her.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad Street Milford, CT. Interment will be private. For directions and online condolences, please go to www.georgejsmithandson.