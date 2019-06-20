Gibson, Gloria

Gloria Moody Gibson, 67, of San Antonio, TX passed away on June 17, 2019. Gloria was born in Orangeburg, SC on November 4, 1951. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Dorothy Hunt Moody. Gloria graduated from New Haven Public Schools and was employed by various businesses. Gloria was actively involved with church serving the First Church of God in New Haven, CT for over 50 years and later at A Place of Grace Fellowship in San Antonio, TX. She served her church communities through various acts of service including but not limited to the Usher board and the prayer line. When she wasn't serving her church and community she traveled with her daughter and grandson to several countries, inspiring her siblings to see the world along the way. She is survived by her children, Marion "Roy" Moody and Courtney Crenshaw of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, Jadin Green of San Antonio, TX, Tyler, Destiny and Jordan Moody of Aniston, AL, and Theodore Green, IV of Hawaii; siblings, Rosa Victoria Wrotten of West Haven, CT, Albertha Nelson, Mary Francis Butler, Sylvia Davis, and Robin Moody-Davis all of New Haven, CT, Carol (Billy) Baldwin of SC, Albert (Beverly) Moody Jr. of MI, Ronald (MaryAnn), Donald (Selena) Moody of Hamden, CT. Gloria was predeceased by sisters, Helen Bailey and Shirley Burress. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the First Church of God, 90 Harper Ave., New Haven, CT 06515. Published in The New Haven Register on June 21, 2019