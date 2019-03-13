Gildea, Gloria

Gloria Gildea, age 81, of Shelton entered into rest on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Avon Health Center. She was the devoted wife of 47 years of the late Raymond T. Gildea. "Miss Gloria" was born in Derby on January 13, 1938, the daughter of the late Francis Cirillo and the late Amelia (Vitello) Cirillo Gomez and her second husband, Salvatore Gomez. She graduated from the University of Bridgeport with a Bachelor Degree in Education and taught at Shelton High School, where she met Ray, the love of her life. At the age of 17, Gloria opened "Miss Gloria's School of Dance" which evolved into Childrens Studio for the Performing Arts. Miss Gloria taught dance for over 40 years and shared her passion and love for the art of dance. Gloria loved sharing italian food with her family and threw wonderful impromtu parties. She also enjoyed her vacations travelling with her husband and family. She will be lovingly remembered by her four children; Kelly Lynch and her husband Tom of Doylestown, Pa., Sean and his wife Tracie of Farmington, Raymond Jr. and his wife Nicole of Shelton and Kathleen Riddle and her husband Patrick of Shelton. Gloria is the beloved grandmother of Tommy, Shelagh and Brendan Lynch, Keenan and Greyson Gildea, Ella and Jake Gildea, Finnegan and Murphy Riddle, and sister of Fran Cirillo and Linda Kaye. She also leaves several cherished nieces and nephews, and was predeceased by a sister, Victoria Cunningham, and a brother, Ernest Cirillo. Friends may call at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. On Saturday her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m.for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Derby. Burial will be private. In lieu of gifts, donations can be made through the funeral director or sent to the Gildea Memorial Func,c/o Valley Community Foundation, 253A Elizabeth St., Derby, CT 06418 or goto www.valleyfoundation.org. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.riverviewfh.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 13, 2019