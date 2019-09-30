New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
167 Wakelee Avenue
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 734-1490
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Assumption Church
1700 Litchfield Tpk
Woodbridge, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Orzechowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria J. Orzechowski


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria J. Orzechowski Obituary
Orzechowski, Gloria J.
Gloria June Orzechowski, age 85 of Woodbridge, beloved wife of the late Stanley Orzechowski, died peacefully on September 28, 2019 at the Arden House Health Care Center, Hamden. Born in Woodbridge on July 19, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Luca (Louis) and Louise Pascale Tafuto. Mrs. Orzechowski was a lifelong resident of Woodbridge and graduate of Hillhouse High School of New Haven. She worked as a clerk and secretary for the State of CT, Department of Transportation for over 30 years, until the time of her retirement 1996. Mrs. Orzechowski was an animal lover, especially of her cats and her dear Yorkshire Terrier, Benji. She was an avid fan of the N.Y. Yankees and Derek Jeter; as well as Elvis and Shirley Temple. Together with her husband, she was an active member of Sts. Peter and Paul Church of Ansonia for many years. She is survived by her devoted son, Michael (Nancy) Tafuto of New Haven; grandsons, Michael Coppola of Guilford, Nicholas Tafuto of Chicago, James and Louis Tafuto of Boston; a great-grandson, Domenic Tafuto of Chicago; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband of 47 years, she was predeceased by brothers, Frank, Nicholas, Dominic, Joseph and George Tafuto. A Memorial Mass, Meeting Directly At Church, will be celebrated at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of Assumption Church, 1700 Litchfield Tpk., Woodbridge on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Interment will follow in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Derby. The Wakelee memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia is in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at
WWW.WAKELEEMEMORIAL.COM
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
Download Now