Gloria J. Talnose
TALNOSE, GLORIA J.
Gloria J. Nutile Talnose, 92, formerly of Robin Court, North Haven passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Whitney Rehabilitation Care Center, Hamden. She was the beloved wife of the late Eugene M. Talnose. Gloria was born in New Haven on October 21, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Michael and Lillian Vita Nutile. She had worked for Stop & Shop for over 25 years until her retirement. Gloria, a real people person, always enjoyed being with others, enjoyed bowling and was a parishioner of St. Frances Cabrini Church. Mother of Dianne (Wayne) Prunier. Grandmother of Wayne (Elizabeth) Prunier and Nicole (Christopher) Brown. Great-grandmother of Jake Prunier, Haley Brown, Max Prunier and Tyler Brown. Sister of Lucille (Peter) Insalaco and the late Carmel Ornato, Natalie Tagliatela, Anna Esposito, and Dolores Bowen. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
The visiting hours will be Wednesday morning, Sept. 30th from 10:00 to 11:30 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:45 to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven for a Mass of Christian burial at 12 Noon. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation, 56 Commerce Drive, Trumbull, CT 06611. www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 28, 2020.
