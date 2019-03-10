Kajtor, Gloria "Cookie"

Gloria Mary "Cookie" Kajtor, of West Haven passed away March 6, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice. She was the wife of the late Janos Kajtor. Born in the Bronx, NY September 19, 1933 daughter of the late Peter and Rose Apicella Savino, Cookie worked for Blue Cross/Blue Shield for over 15 years. She was an active parishioner and eucharistic minister at St. Michael Church and a member of the St. Anne Society. Devoted and beloved mother of Julia (Sasan) Koochek, Thomas (Deborah) and John Kajtor. Sister of the late Yolanda Massarelli, Ines Gesino, and Vincent and Anthony Savino. Loving grandmother of Ryan, Daniel (Casey), and Nicole Kajtor and Pari and Leila Koochek. Great-grandmother of Aubree Kajtor.

Visiting hours will Tuesday morning from 8:30-9:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church at 10. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greater New Haven Cat Project 965 State St, New Haven, CT 06511.

