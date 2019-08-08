New Haven Register Obituaries
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:15 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
New Haven, CT
Gloria L. D'Amato


1931 - 2019
Gloria L. D'Amato Obituary
D'Amato, Gloria L.
Gloria L. Polletta D'Amato, 87, of North Branford, formerly of Corey Road, North Haven, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Nathan "Nate" D'Amato. Gloria was born in New Haven on November 30, 1931 and was the daughter of the late John and Caroline M. Fusco Polletta. She had worked as an office worker for the Chatfield Paper Company for many years until her retirement. Gloria was a former member of St. Anthony's PTA and the former Prihillian Club Ladies Auxiliary. Beloved mother of SueAnn Mentone (Frank). Grandmother of Erica M Bozzuto (John III), Gina M. and Frank Mentone III. Great-grandmother of Nico and John Bozzuto IV. Sister of Rita Gassira, Joseph Polletta and the late Edmund Polletta.
The visiting hours will be Friday (TODAY) from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Saturday morning at 9:15. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Anthony Church, New Haven at 10:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CT Hospice, Inc., 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 9, 2019
