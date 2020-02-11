|
|
Mazzara, Gloria L.
Gloria Laccone Mazzara, 83, of West Haven passed away unexpectedly on December 26, 2019. Gloria leaves her son Bill (Lynn) Mazzara and 2 grandchildren Nichole and Thomas and many special nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her son Richard Mazzara and her siblings Angela Tanno, Mary Gello, John, Michael and Thomas Laccone. Well known throughout West Haven, Gloria tirelessly volunteered at many organizations and fundraisers. She was instrumental in starting the West Haven girls' softball program and coached for many years. Gloria retired in 2002 from the West Haven Board of Education where she held numerous jobs ranging from cafeteria work to office clerical work.
Visitation will take place on SUNDAY FEBRUARY 16 FROM NOON TO 2 PM at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alex's Kitchen, c/o First Congregational Church, One Church St., West Haven, CT 06516. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020