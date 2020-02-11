New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Mazzara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria L. Mazzara

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria L. Mazzara Obituary
Mazzara, Gloria L.
Gloria Laccone Mazzara, 83, of West Haven passed away unexpectedly on December 26, 2019. Gloria leaves her son Bill (Lynn) Mazzara and 2 grandchildren Nichole and Thomas and many special nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her son Richard Mazzara and her siblings Angela Tanno, Mary Gello, John, Michael and Thomas Laccone. Well known throughout West Haven, Gloria tirelessly volunteered at many organizations and fundraisers. She was instrumental in starting the West Haven girls' softball program and coached for many years. Gloria retired in 2002 from the West Haven Board of Education where she held numerous jobs ranging from cafeteria work to office clerical work.
Visitation will take place on SUNDAY FEBRUARY 16 FROM NOON TO 2 PM at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alex's Kitchen, c/o First Congregational Church, One Church St., West Haven, CT 06516. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -