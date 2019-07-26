|
Luciani, Gloria
Gloria Perrotti Luciani, 88, of Woodbridge passed away at her home on July 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the devoted wife of the late Ettore "Sheik" Luciani. Mrs Luciani was born in New Haven on Feb. 16, 1931, daughter of the late Frank and Josephine Canepari Perrotti. She was a lifelong resident of Woodbridge. Mrs. Luciani is survived by two sons, Wayne (Wendy) Luciani and Warren (Alicia) Luciani; two daughters, Wendy (Anthony) Coppola and Wanda (Steven) Kesses; one brother, Raymond (Barbara) Perrotti; one sister, Margaret (Richard) Pacelli; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two brothers, Gus and Frank Perrotti and a sister, Ida Gooley. Her family regarded her as the "glue" that held the family together.
Friends may call at The Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St. (cor. Dwight) New Haven Sunday from 4 to 8 pm and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Center Road, Woodbridge Monday morning at 10:00. Interment will follow in East Side Cemetery, Woodbridge, www.celentanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from July 27 to July 28, 2019