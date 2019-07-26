New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Luciani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Luciani


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Luciani Obituary
Luciani, Gloria
Gloria Perrotti Luciani, 88, of Woodbridge passed away at her home on July 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the devoted wife of the late Ettore "Sheik" Luciani. Mrs Luciani was born in New Haven on Feb. 16, 1931, daughter of the late Frank and Josephine Canepari Perrotti. She was a lifelong resident of Woodbridge. Mrs. Luciani is survived by two sons, Wayne (Wendy) Luciani and Warren (Alicia) Luciani; two daughters, Wendy (Anthony) Coppola and Wanda (Steven) Kesses; one brother, Raymond (Barbara) Perrotti; one sister, Margaret (Richard) Pacelli; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two brothers, Gus and Frank Perrotti and a sister, Ida Gooley. Her family regarded her as the "glue" that held the family together.
Friends may call at The Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St. (cor. Dwight) New Haven Sunday from 4 to 8 pm and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Center Road, Woodbridge Monday morning at 10:00. Interment will follow in East Side Cemetery, Woodbridge, www.celentanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from July 27 to July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Celentano Funeral Home
Download Now