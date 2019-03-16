|
DeNardis, Gloria M. Adante
Gloria M. Adante DeNardis, 91, of Orange passed away March 13, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Edward DeNardis. Beloved mother of Diane (Blase) Picone of Madison, Shirley (Mike Baldwin) Flesher of Milford, Edward (Janet) DeNardis of Hamden, Carol (Steven) Renchy of Guilford, James (Francine) DeNardis, Michael DeNardis and Daniel (Jennifer) DeNardis all of Orange. Gloria was born in West Haven September 12, 1927 a daughter of the late Guiseppe and Romilda Vitaletti Adante. Also survived by 11 cherished grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Valalik and a brother, Joseph Adante, Jr. Prior to her retirement Gloria worked for the BIC Corporation for over 20 years.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven Monday morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Holy Infant Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call MONDAY MORNING from 8:30-10:30. Memorial contributions may be made to Constellation Health Services, 240 Indian River Rd., Orange, CT 06477. Sign Gloria's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019