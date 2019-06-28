New Haven Register Obituaries
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Gloria Moody Gibson


1951 - 2019
Gloria Moody Gibson Obituary
Moody Gibson, Gloria
Gloria Moody Gibson, 67 of San Antonio, TX, formerly of 71 Taylor Ave., New Haven, CT, passed away suddenly Monday, June 17, 2019. She was born in Orangeburg, SC on November 4, 1951 to the late Albert and Dorothy Hunt Moody. Gloria is survived by her children, Marion Roy (Shawn) Moody and Courtney Moody Crenshaw; stepdaughter, Kisha Coburn; and a host of family and friends. She was predeceased by sisters, Helen Bailey and Shirley Burress.
A celebration of her life will take place at First Church of God, 90 Harper Ave., New Haven, CT 06515 on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:30 AM with calling hours from 9:30 AM- 10:30 AM. Interment will be private. Services provided by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Moody Gibson family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in New Haven Register on June 21, 2019
