Myrick, Gloria
Gloria May Myrick, 86, of West Haven, entered into eternal rest on Monday April 27, 2020. Born on December 25, 1933 in Milo, Maine, daughter of the late Leslie and Isabelle (Degerstrom) Myrick. Loving spouse of Evelyn G. Robinson of West Haven. Beloved mother of Linda Massaro (Tom Hill) of Plainville, James Massaro (Diane D'Andrea) of West Haven. Cherished grandmother of Christina (Dan) Kilmartin, Amber Massaro, Samantha Massaro (Frank Quaranta), and Victor (Audrey) Massaro. Also survived by two great grandchildren Amara Kilmartin, Brody Quaranta, and one sister Margaret Gagliardi of Hamden. She was predeceased by one son Scott Myrick and one sister Constance Poupolo. Gloria loved her two dogs Bella and Daisy, she also enjoyed to cook and going to the casino.
Funeral Services were private and entrusted to Hamden Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's CT Association, 200 Executive Blvd S, #4b Southington, CT 06489. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2020.