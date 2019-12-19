|
|
Neri, Gloria
Gloria Joan Neri, of Westbrook, passed away at home on Dec. 18, 2019 surrounded by those she loved. Gloria was the daughter of Richard Cassidy and Blanche Orisini born on Apr. 5 1936 in Brooklyn New York. She attended the St. Francis of Assisi & the Catherine McCawley School in Brooklyn New York. She graduated from the Drakes Business School and worked as a stenographer for a Law Firm in NYC. It was in school that she met the love of her life Anthony Phillip Neri, where they went on their first date to the movie theater. They would later marry on April 14, 1956 and have 5 children. They moved to Westbrook in 1965 where they raised their family and built a life together. She was a lifelong catholic and cherished her years as an active member of the Congregation, Ladies Guild and Choir at St. Mark's Church. Gloria spent 34 years as the Director of Food Services for Westbrook School district. It was her life's work - the lifelong friendships, lasting impact, and fulfillment that it brought her was paramount. She retired in 1999. She also worked as a nurse's aide providing care in people's homes. She volunteered at Middlesex Health, Shoreline Medical Center in Westbrook providing more than 1000 hours of service during her tenure. Though Gloria faced much adversity and many hardships in her life, she had so much love to give to others, and cared for so many her entire life. Not only did she raise her 7 siblings starting at age 14, but she raised her 5 children and countless other children in Westbrook as she opened her house to whomever needed it. At age 58, she adopted and raised Jerry Morant who was the apple of her eye. She was known as 'gram' to many. Her smile could light up a room, and her laugh was infectious. She had a big and tender heart, and her hugs were simply the best. She had a fighting spirit that never wavered, even into her final days. She is best known for her perfume, perfectly done hair and nails and her fabulous wardrobe. She was an avid reader and loved the beach, the sun, cruising, dancing, traveling and spending time with her family. Her nickname was "Yoya and pink grandma". She was predeceased by her husband Anthony Neri and survived by her children: Daniel Neri and finance Toni of Scottsdale, AZ, Laura Welch and spouse Ted Westbrook, Catherine Wade and spouse Richard of Westbrook, Doreen Camire and significant other Lee Redmond of Deep River, Anthony Neri Jr. and spouse Stacey of Westbrook, and adopted son Jerry Morant and spouse Beau of Washington, DC. She is survived by 20 grandchildren: Matthew , Danny, Nicole, Taryn, Kyle, Jordan, Reid, James, Adam, Caitlin, Chelsea, Chelbi, Richard Jr, Cori, Amber, Cassidy, McKenzie, Brooklyn, and Miracle as well as her 9 great-grandchildren: Bodhi, Logan, Garret, Natalia, Rebecca, Braxton and Blake, Luke, and Jayden. She is also survived by siblings: Richard Cassidy and wife Carol of NJ, Tish Maresca and husband Ronny of New York, Ruth Fitzsimmons of Florida, and Robert Cassidy of South Carolina. She was predeceased by brother's Arthur and James Cassidy, and sister Peggy Gentile. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. And lastly she is survived by her most loyal companion Bailey. Her fierce, fighting spirit and years of happy memories and laughter live on - inside us all.
Calling hours will be Friday, Dec. 20 at Swan's Old Saybrook from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Funeral will be Saturday Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. at St. Mark's church in Westbrook with burial immediately following at Resurrection Cemetery in Westbrook. In lieu of flowers, her family welcomes donations, in her honor, to the Middlesex Health Hospice unit. A celebration of her life will take place at the Elks Club in Westbrook immediately following the service.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 20, 2019