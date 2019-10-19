|
|
ONOFRIO, GLORIA
Gloria M. Gallo Onofrio, 90, of Hamden passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Masonicare Health Center, Wallingford. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony M. Onofrio for 45 years. Gloria was born in New Haven on January 31, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Alphonse and Elvera Panariello Gallo. The day after graduating from the former Commercial High School, she took a position at the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in New Haven. After her marriage and raising her children as a stay-at-home mother, she worked for the family business, James Camera Shop retiring at the age of 80. Gloria was a longtime communicant of The Church of the Ascension, Hamden; her and her husband were among the founding members of the church, she was a member of the Ladies Guild and the Altar Guild. She leaves behind two devoted sons, Michael Onofrio (Felicia) of Hamden and Anthony Onofrio, Jr. (Elaine) of North Haven; four grandchildren Michelle Onofrio, Valerie DelFranco (Robert) of Hamden, Krista Onofrio and Alison Onofrio (Jonathan Lewin) of North Haven; two great-grandchildren Brayden and Ayden. Also survived by a brother Frank Gallo (Theresa) of Wallingford, numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sisters, Ann Pella, Vera DeAngelo and Madeline D'Agostino. The family would like to extend a special thank you to VNA nurses Nicole Hinz, Corey D'Andraia and Gloria's oncologist nurse Nancy Hasson RN.
The visiting hours will be Tuesday morning, Oct.22nd from 8:30 to 10:30 in North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Christ the Bread of Life Parish at Church of the Ascension, 1050 Dunbar Hill Road, Hamden at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the for Breast Cancer Research, 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Ctr. #3, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 20, 2019