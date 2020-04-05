|
Rubino, Gloria
Gloria Rubino, age 86, of West Haven passed away peacefully at home on April 4, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Robert "Bob" H. Rubino. Gloria was born in New Haven, daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Gullo Sacco. At the family home on Curtis Ave. she was raised with her brothers Nicholas, Ronald, Anthony, Kenneth and her sister Lois. She met and married her husband Bob after his return from service in the Korean War. Gloria and Bob resided in West Haven where they raised their five children. She leaves behind her five children, Steven (Denise) Rubino, Christine Rubino, Cheryl Peterson and Robert Rubino Jr. all of West Haven and Denise (Richard) Sutcliffe of Trumbull. Her 11 grandchildren, Taylor (Roberto) DaSilva, Brian Kowal, Alix Sutcliffe, Matthew Peterson, Shane Peterson, Daniel Rubino, Samantha Rubino, Jennifer (Lichi) Pagan, Michelle (Glenn) Poganis, Robert A. Rubino, and Jenna Rubino. Her 5 great-grandchildren Olivia, Lilliana, Dominic, Charlotte and Michael. In addition to her late husband, Gloria was predeceased by her brother's Anthony and Ronald Sacco. She was a generous and loving mother, and she will be greatly missed by her family.
Due to the Corona virus and in consideration of the well-being of the family and friends, sadly, services will be private. West Haven Funeral Home at the Green entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 6, 2020