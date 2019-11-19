New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Foley-Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Ruggiero Foley-Hart


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Ruggiero Foley-Hart Obituary
Foley-Hart, Gloria Ruggiero
Gloria Foley-Hart, age 94, of Asheville, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Mother of Charles "Rick" Foley Jr. (Linda) of West Haven and Darlene Foley-Welch (Issac) of Asheville, North Carolina. Grandmother of Tara Leammookda (Lonnie King), Kye Leammookda (Leigh Ann) and Patrick R. Foley. Great-grandmother of Mia Leammookda. Sister of the late Jennie Palmese. Gloria was a West Haven resident before moving to Asheville in 1985. She was born in New Haven, November 6, 1925, a daughter of the late Valentino and Mary Ann Martino Ruggiero.
Private arrangements are in care of the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. For online condolences please visit:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -