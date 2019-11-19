|
|
Foley-Hart, Gloria Ruggiero
Gloria Foley-Hart, age 94, of Asheville, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Mother of Charles "Rick" Foley Jr. (Linda) of West Haven and Darlene Foley-Welch (Issac) of Asheville, North Carolina. Grandmother of Tara Leammookda (Lonnie King), Kye Leammookda (Leigh Ann) and Patrick R. Foley. Great-grandmother of Mia Leammookda. Sister of the late Jennie Palmese. Gloria was a West Haven resident before moving to Asheville in 1985. She was born in New Haven, November 6, 1925, a daughter of the late Valentino and Mary Ann Martino Ruggiero.
Private arrangements are in care of the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. For online condolences please visit:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 24, 2019