Shaw, Gloria
Gloria B. Shaw of Branford, CT formerly of Valdosta, GA and Orlando, FL. Passed into eternal rest on November 3rd, 2019. She was an inactive dedicated witness of Jehovah. She was a caregiver for 30 years at New Fairview Hall Conv. in New Haven, CT.
She is survived by her devoted daughter Althea Silva (Jose), and her granddaughter Alleah Brockenberry and great-grandchildren. Step-Grandson Walter Silva. Many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Lisa Shaw, and all her siblings, Francena, Ralph and Henry Jr. She has a host of other relatives to mourn her passing.
Thank you to Hospice of Guildford Homecare for their generous assistance during her illness.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 10, 2019