Votto, Gloria
June 27, 1922 - May 27, 2020
Gloria Fuggi Votto entered peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the age of 97. She was born on Orchard Street in New Haven to Antonio Fuggi and Antonietta (Meglio) Fuggi, Italian immigrants from the province of Benevento. Gloria was raised by her parents and maternal grandmother along with her two brothers, Dominic and Henry Fuggi, and two sisters, Marion (Fuggi) Rubertone and Rita (Fuggi) DiCapua. Gloria married Francis (Frank) Joseph Votto on October 2, 1948 after his return from service in the US Army during WWII and they raised six children eventually settling in Cheshire. Gloria was a parishioner of St. Bridget Church in Cheshire where she attended daily Mass for more than fifty years and prayed the rosary with great devotion.
Gloria lived a long and wonderful life inspiring all those who knew her with kindness, compassion and a deep Catholic faith. That same faith gave her strength throughout her life, in good times and bad. She loved her husband, her family and her friends, but especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Like one of her favorite saints, St. Francis of Assisi, she loved animals, and particularly dogs, but nothing in the world brought a smile to her face like a baby or child. She was a master cook, having learned from her mother and grandmother, with family recipes that included pasta fagoli, escarole and beans, and countless variations of pasta with red sauce. In addition to raising her family, she also held many jobs (including working switchboards during WWII and later in the school system in Cheshire) while also caring for her mother, who lived with the family.
Gloria had very little interest in material possessions but reveled in conversation with her children and grandchildren over a bowl of pasta, a piece of Italian table cheese and a slice of crusty bread. Her love of Italian tradition and culture inspired her grandchildren to seek Italian dual citizenship and start an Italian wine importing company (Votto Vines), which now employs nine family members.
Gloria was predeceased by her husband Frank (1918-2002) and son Francis Joseph Votto Jr. (1955-2013). She is survived by her children Michael (and Nancy) Votto of Cheshire, John (and Brenda) Votto of Cheshire, David Votto of Cheshire, Joseph (and Jeannie) Votto of Clinton, Margherita (and Michael) Devitt of Southington, her sister Rita DiCapua of Hamden along with fourteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and countless nieces, nephews and cousins. Her legacy and positive influence simply cannot be measured by words.
The family will hold a private service at this time, with a memorial Mass and celebration planned after the risk of coronavirus transmission has subsided. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Shrine of the Infant of Prague, 5 Hillhouse Rd., Hew Haven, CT 06511 or to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Rd., Yorktown Heights, NY 10598. For online condolences, to share a photo or a story, please visit www.fordfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 30, 2020.