Bergman, Gordon L.
Gordon L. Bergman, age 71, of West Haven passed away at the West Haven Veterans Medical Hospital on April 9, 2020. He was the loving husband of Rhonda Mongillo Bergman. Gordon was born in Muskegon, MI son of the late Vernon and Thelma Cook Bergman. He served his country proudly in the USMC during the Vietnam War, achieving the rank of Sergeant and received a Purple Heart. Prior to his retirement, Gordon worked for the Dept. of Motor Vehicle. Gordon served as the Vice President of the West Haven Veterans Museum.
All Funeral Services will be private at this time.
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 22, 2020