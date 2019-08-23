|
|
Bonaldo Jr., Gordon M.
Gordon M. Bonaldo Jr. 63, of Woodbridge entered into rest August 22, at home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Debbie Clark Bonaldo. Born in New Haven, son of the late Gordon and Marguerite Bonaldo, he worked as a warehouse manager for 20 years and a dealer at Foxwoods for 5 years. Gordon resided in Woodbridge all his life. He was an avid Mets fan and enjoyed playing poker and golf. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother Anthony Bonaldo, Auntie Diane Bonaldo, father in law Leroy "Mickey" Clark, brother-in-law Robert Clark, nephews Michael and Jonathan Bonaldo. He was predeceased by his mother-in-law Beverly Clark. A special thanks to Marty for being there when we needed you. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Assumption on Litchfield Turnpike, Monday at 10 a.m. There are no calling hours. Burial in Eastside cemetery will take place at a later date.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 24, 2019