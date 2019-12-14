|
|
Aspinall, Grace
Grace (Pariseau) Aspinall, 84 years old.
DOB June 11, 1935, Beverly, MA.
Passed away Nov. 29, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimers. Predeceased by husband of 54 years Gerald W. Aspinall Sr., brothers William, Robert, and John Pariseau.
Survived by children Gayle L. Aspinall and Gerald W. Aspinall Jr. and most proud Grammy to Gerald W. Aspinall, III. There will be a funeral mass at St. Therese Church, 105 Leetes Island Rd., Branford, CT, at 11:00 a.m.
A special thanks to Apple Rehab Guilford & Seasons Hospice for the wonderful care she and I received.
She loved being around water and the White Mountains in New Hampshire.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude or Hospice.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 15, 2019