Grace Bissonnette
1926 - 2020
Grace Theresa Bissonnette
Grace Theresa Bissonnette, 94, of Cedar St., Branford, passed away May 6, 2020 in New Haven. She was the widow of Wilfred "Bizz" Bissonnette. Mrs. Bissonnette was born in New Haven on January 23, 1926, daughter of the late Frank and Raffaella (Rae) Martoriello Ruocco. She worked for AT&T (formerly Western Electric) and AC Gilbert. Grace was an active member of the Western Electric Pioneers and a member of the Red Hat Society along with being an avid dancer with the Classic Country Dancers and the Orange Blossom Tappers. Dancing was only second to her love of travelling. She was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of the Assumption Church. Her family was well known in the Legion Avenue neighborhood as the proprietors of Rositani's Bakery. She is survived by one brother, Anthony (Murph) Ruocco of East Haven and 20 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Theresa Colacrai, Lena Sagnella, Marie Donnarummo and Frances Aceto and a brother, Gennaro (Gene) Ruocco.
Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St. New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The New Haven Register on May 8, 2020.
