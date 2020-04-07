|
Cowan, Grace
Grace Cowan, age 89, formerly of Milford, passed away peacefully on April 6. She spent her final days in the loving care of the staff at Bishop Wicke Health Care in Shelton. Grace was born to her late parents, Michael and Ida Scott Kiely on November 7, 1930. She was a lifelong area resident, and a graduate of Bassick High School. She spent several years working at the Dictaphone Corporation before moving on to and retiring from Dresser Industries. She loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed watching her NY Yankees, the UCONN Women's BB Team, and Wheel of Fortune.
Grace was predeceased by her infant son Michael Thomas Cowan, her husband James Cowan, and her daughter Nancy Cowan Turner, and four siblings, Frances McBride, May Molochko, Richard Kiely, and Vincent Kiely.
Grace is survived by son James Cowan and wife Dana of Milford, daughter Kathleen Cowan of Milford, daughter Laura Paules and husband Andy of Milford, son Michael Timothy Cowan of New Haven, and son-in-law J Turner of Southington. Grace is also survived by ten Grandchildren, Scott, Justin, Erica, Colleen, David, Len, Paul, Jennifer, Michael, and Jay, along with six great-grandchildren, Layla, Ariel, Maya, Felix, Sydney, and Harper, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health situation, a Memorial Service will be held at Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home in Trumbull (Date to be announced). The family will also be announcing a "Celebration of Life" gathering in Grace's honor at a later date.
God Bless you Grace, and Rest in Peace.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 8, 2020