New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Cowan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Cowan


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace Cowan Obituary
Cowan, Grace
Grace Cowan, age 89, formerly of Milford, passed away peacefully on April 6. She spent her final days in the loving care of the staff at Bishop Wicke Health Care in Shelton. Grace was born to her late parents, Michael and Ida Scott Kiely on November 7, 1930. She was a lifelong area resident, and a graduate of Bassick High School. She spent several years working at the Dictaphone Corporation before moving on to and retiring from Dresser Industries. She loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed watching her NY Yankees, the UCONN Women's BB Team, and Wheel of Fortune.
Grace was predeceased by her infant son Michael Thomas Cowan, her husband James Cowan, and her daughter Nancy Cowan Turner, and four siblings, Frances McBride, May Molochko, Richard Kiely, and Vincent Kiely.
Grace is survived by son James Cowan and wife Dana of Milford, daughter Kathleen Cowan of Milford, daughter Laura Paules and husband Andy of Milford, son Michael Timothy Cowan of New Haven, and son-in-law J Turner of Southington. Grace is also survived by ten Grandchildren, Scott, Justin, Erica, Colleen, David, Len, Paul, Jennifer, Michael, and Jay, along with six great-grandchildren, Layla, Ariel, Maya, Felix, Sydney, and Harper, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health situation, a Memorial Service will be held at Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home in Trumbull (Date to be announced). The family will also be announcing a "Celebration of Life" gathering in Grace's honor at a later date.
God Bless you Grace, and Rest in Peace.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -