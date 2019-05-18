Darling, Grace

Grace Iamele Darling, our AMAZING GRACE, left us peacefully on May 15, 2019. She was the beloved spouse of Anthony D. (Chuck) Darling, who predeceased her in July 1992. Grace was the daughter of the late Frank and Florence Iamele. She will be remembered for her generous heart, brilliant mind, quirky pragmatism, willful determination to challenge wrongs where she found them…and she had an eye from which nothing escaped! She had a great sense of humor and a heart that beat right out of her chest doing its work to help her family. Born February 8, 1937, Grace lived most of her life in New Haven; later she spent several years in West Haven and Hamden. Her professional life began in 1958 at Connecticut Blue Cross as a receptionist in the Subscribers Service department. Recognizing her aptitude, she became the only woman on the initial 10 person team that implemented computer technology at Blue Cross. Grace eventually led the team that wrote the programming for the Prescription Drug Program. She retired as a Director, having had as many as 300 people reporting to her. She will be fondly remembered by her brothers, Pasquale F. Iamele (Branford) and Frank Iamele and his wife Barbara (Cheshire); nieces Kristin (Dan) Rockwell (Haddam), Katie (Marc) Strauss (Upper Saddle River, NJ), and Suzanne (Anthony) Grande (Bernardsville, NJ); nephews Michael (Janine) Iamele (Shelton) and Matthew Iamele (Branford); her devoted friend Robert Barry (Hamden); and her great-nephews and great-nieces Nathan, Charlie, Tyler, Dylan, Lila, Ruby, Melia and Dylan who all adored "Aunt Grace." Consistent with her lifelong generous heart, Grace donated her body to Yale University for the advancement of science. Services will be private. Donations in her name may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT. Published in The New Haven Register on May 19, 2019