North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
North Haven Funeral Home
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
North Haven Funeral Home
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT
Resources
Grace E. LaBanca


1929 - 2020
Grace E. LaBanca Obituary
LaBanca, Grace E.
Grace E. Crossley LaBanca, 91, of Killingworth, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 67 years to Donald J. LaBanca. Grace was born in New Haven on January 5, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Edward and Jennie Mae Bradley Crossley. Grace had worked in the banking industry for many years retiring from the former New Haven Savings Bank. She enjoyed roller skating and loved music. Mother of Donald (Karen) LaBanca and Donna (Vincent) Ferrie. Grandmother of Gregory (Katharine) LaBanca, Kevin (Ashley) LaBanca, Vincent Ferrie III and Dominic "DJ" Ferrie. Great-grandmother of William and Daniel LaBanca. Sister-in-law of Curtis Burwell. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a brother Robert Crossley and a sister Harriet Burwell.
The visiting hours will be Wednesday morning, February 26th from 9:00 to 11:00 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A Catholic funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home at 11:00 with the Rev. Timothy Meehan officiating. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd. Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 23, 2020
