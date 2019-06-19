York, Grace E.

Grace E. York, age 105, of Hamden, passed away on June 18, 2019 at her home. Born in Columbus, Ohio on September 8, 1913, she was a daughter of the late Ervel and Minnie (Callahan) Benedict. Grace was the widow of Rev. Lauren D. York, Sr. Grace was an organist for many of the churches where her husband was the Pastor. They started at a church in Kings Park and later Sea Cliff, LI, NY in 1937, moved to Hamden, Connecticut in 1966, and subsequently lived in Watertown for many years. Grace resided her last 20 years in Hamden, working along with her daughter at The Evergreen Shop. Grace also was an organist at local funeral homes whenever needed, and sang with the Greater New Haven Community Chorus for over 25 years. She is survived by her daughter, Dorothy Althoff and her husband Michael of Hamden; her son, Rev. Lauren "David" York, Jr. and his wife Suzanne of Monroe; grandchildren Patty Conte, Jane Althoff, Daniel York, and Jeffrey York; nine great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter. She was predeceased by three sisters and a brother.

Friends may visit with her family on Friday, June 21st from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. All may also attend her Funeral Service on Saturday, June 22nd at 10:00 a.m. by going directly to the Watertown United Methodist Church, 305 Main Street, Watertown, CT. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Watertown. A Memorial Service will also be held on July 6th at 1:00 p.m. in the Hamden Plains United Methodist Church, 15 Church St., Hamden. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to a . To send a condolence to her family, please see: www.beecherandbennett.com. Published in The New Haven Register on June 20, 2019