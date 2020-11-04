1/1
Grace F. Balletto
1926 - 2020
Balletto, Grace F.
In New Haven October 31, 2020, Grace F. Balletto, 94, of Hamden. Wife of the late Philip Balletto. Loving mother of Philip T., Balletto (Anna) of North Haven, Paula Marak (Michael) of Guilford, Patricia LeQuire (Joseph Rosabianca) of Hamden, and Vincent D. Balletto (Susan T. Addis) of Orlando, FL. Also survived by her 12 cherished grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Predeceased by a brother George Dunn and sisters Anne Dirienzo, Hazel Adinolfi and Catherine Watier. Mrs. Balletto was born in New Haven January 14, 1926, daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine D. Conniff Butler. Grace ran the family pharmacy, Chatham Pharmacy in New Haven 20 years after the sudden death of her husband. The business was in business over 50 years and a Fair Haven landmark. She lived for her family and touched the lives of so many with her kind loving heart. She loved to travel with her family and dear friends to Stone Harbor, NJ, Orlando, FL, the Caribbean, Mexico and Europe. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Friends are asked to go directly to church. Masks will be required by all who attend. Burial will be private in All Saints Cemetery for family only. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02231-7005, or to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Funeral services provided by
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
