Grace Follo DeFrancesco
1922 - 2020
DeFrancesco, Grace Follo
Grace Mary DeFrancesco (née Grazia Filomena Follo), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died peacefully of natural causes at age 98 on July 23, 2020 in Fairfax, Virginia, surrounded by her family. Born April 3, 1922 to Filippo and Maria Follo in Foxon, Connecticut. Grace graduated from Foxon High School in 1940. During World War II, she served as a candy striper and air raid warden in Foxon. After the war, Grace met the love of her life, Salvatore DeFrancesco. They married in 1949 and raised four children together in Guilford. Before her retirement, Grace worked at Hood Ice Cream, J.J. Sullivan, and New Haven Colonial Bank. In their later years, Grace and Sal spent their time between their homes in Guilford and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and their daughter's house in Virginia until Sal's death in 2008. Grace then moved to Virginia where she enjoyed spending time with family and was active in her church community at Saint Luke Catholic Church. Grace is survived and lovingly missed by her children, Salvatore (Carolyn) DeFrancesco II, Mary Ellen DeFrancesco, Nancy (Donald) Griswold, and Philip DeFrancesco. Her absence is also mourned by her grandchildren, Sara (James Peoples) DeFrancesco, Michelle (Sean) Rankin, Danielle (Michael) Branson, Matthew (Gvantsa) Griswold, and Rachel Griswold, and by her great-grandchildren, Madeline Branson and Jonathan Rankin. Grace was predeceased by her husband, Salvatore DeFrancesco, and by her siblings, Lee Massari, Bertha Fusco, Joe Follo, Salvatore Follo, Louise DeRuccio, and Anthony Follo.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Graveside Service Monday at 1:00 p.m. in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. Please meet at cemetery office by 12:45 p.m. Burial services will take place fully outdoors with social distancing measures in place. A Funeral Mass was celebrated at Saint Luke Catholic Church in McLean, Virginia on Tuesday, July 28. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be sent to the Philip DeFrancesco Fund at the Judge Rotenberg Center, in care of Nancy Griswold, 7806 Swinks Mill Court, McLean, Virginia 22102. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80) East Haven. Sign Grace's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Graveside service
12:45 PM
All Saints Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
