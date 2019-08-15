New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Services
Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Elm Street
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 933-1217
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Elm Street
West Haven, CT 06516
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Elm Street
West Haven, CT 06516
Grace H. McNulty


1949 - 2019
Grace H. McNulty Obituary
McNulty, Grace H.
Grace H. McNulty, age 70, of Browns Mills, NJ, formerly of West Haven, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019 at Virtua Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Donald McNulty. Grace was born in New Haven on February 23, 1949 to the late Frank and Concetta Coppola Moscato. Grace grew up in New Haven, Connecticut and attended St. Anthony School. She moved to Woodbridge for a short time, and settled in West Haven where she met and married her husband of forty-eight years. Grace was employed at Yale Golf Course, several catering companies and the former Ebs Dry Cleaners of West Haven. Grace and Don loved to travel and visit the casinos. She was a member of the Elks Lodge in Hamden. She enjoyed cooking and working in the kitchen surrounded by her family. She will be sadly missed. Besides her husband, Grace is survived by her five children, Michael (Felicia) McNulty of Hamden, Paul V. Staples of New Haven, Dawn Marie McNulty of NJ, Tammy Jean McNulty of Fairfield and Donald (Nicole) McNulty Jr. of West Haven. Grace is also survived by her adopted children Flora and Alex Soto and family of West Haven and Amanada Rowland of NJ. One brother, Frank Moscato of West Haven, one sister, Josephine Connors of Derby and fifteen grandchildren also survives her. A daughter, Concetta Moscato, predeceased her. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven, CT on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Derby Avenue, West Haven. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 16, 2019
