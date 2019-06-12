Carson, Grace M.

Grace M. Carson, 89, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. Mrs. Carson was born February 11, 1930, in Floral Park, Queens, NY, daughter of the late Charles I. and Grace (Drescher) Myslik. She was married to the late George R. Carson.

Grace attended Queens College on Long Island where she earned a bachelor's degree in education. She was the first member of her family to earn a college degree.

In 1956 she and George moved to Cheshire where they raised their family and were founding members of Cheshire Lutheran Church. They were active members of the congregation and Grace especially cherished singing in the choir and all the close friends she made there over the years.

After her children were older, Grace returned to teaching and was a longtime teacher at Doolittle School.

One of the greatest gifts that Grace shared with her family and friends was her love of gardening. She would gladly spend hours in her garden planting, pruning, weeding and simply enjoying the beauty of nature. Her house was always filled with cuttings of her favorite plants and the new succulents that she found at the store.

For many years Grace was an active member of the Cheshire Garden Club.

Mrs. Carson is survived by her two daughters, Nancy and her husband William, Barbara, her son, Scott and his wife Leslie, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband George.

Arrangements: Funeral services for Mrs. Carson will be Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Cheshire Lutheran Church, 660 W. Main St. Friends are asked to meet directly at church. Burial will be at a later date in Spring Grove Cemetery, Cincinnati, OH. There are no calling hours and the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in Grace's name may be made to Cheshire Lutheran Church. For online condolences, to share a photo or a story, please visit www.fordfh.com. Published in The New Haven Register on June 13, 2019