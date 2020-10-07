1/1
Grace Munson
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Munson, Grace
Grace B. Munson, age 75 of Shelton peacefully entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the beloved wife of 49 years to David Munson. Grace was born in Derby on August 28, 1945 the daughter of the late Clarence and Grace (D'Luhy) Burke. She was a computer programmer for the Emhart Corporation and continued her career with them when they became Black and Decker until her retirement. Grace was very active in St. Joseph Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, was a member of the Rosary Society, and also volunteered to work their annual carnival every year. Besides her husband David, she is survived by her sister Colleen Garofalo and her husband Dennis, her brother-in-law Richard Munson, nephew Alan Munson, and her nieces Kelley, Tracy and Jamie Garofalo. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. On Saturday everyone is asked to go directly to St. Joseph Church, 50 Fairmont Pl. Shelton, for her Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Grace's name to the Spooner House, 30 Todd Rd., Shelton, CT 06484, to St. Vincent de Paul, 237 Roosevelt Dr., Derby, CT 06418, or to a charity of one's choice. Online condolences can be left for her family at www.riverviewfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Riverview Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved