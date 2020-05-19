O'Bymachow, Grace
Grace O'Bymachow, 88, of West Haven passed away May 17, 2020 in Apple-Rehab Laurel Woods in East Haven. She leaves behind a brother, Richard O'Bymachow and a sister, Marion Wilcox, 7 nephews and 5 nieces. She was a daughter of the late Michael and Sabina Laskee O'Bymachow. Grace graduated for the Flower Fifth Avenue Nursing School in New York as an R.N. and took care of her family for many years. She was predeceased by a sister, Florence O'Bymachow and brothers, Michael, Joseph and Charles O'Bymachow, all of whom would mourn her passing but celebrated the gifts of love, compassion and strength she passed on to each of them. Grace never lost her faith in God, she prayed daily and modeled her life and actions on the examples set by Christ and set the compass of her life to point towards LOVE. A special thank you to the Staff of Apple-Rehab Laurel Woods for the wonderful care she received, especially to Roberta, Debbie and Judy.
Services and burial are private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Season's Hospice at www.seasons.org. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven. Sign Grace's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on May 19, 2020.