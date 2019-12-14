|
Puccio, Grace
Grace (Graci) Pedalino Puccio, 91, of Wallingford, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
She was born in Sicily, Italy, February 6, 1928, a daughter of the late Anthony and Anna Graci. She loved cooking for family and tending to her garden where she grew beautiful flowers.
She was predeceased by her first husband Salvatore Pedalino Jr., and by her second husband Carmelo Puccio; as well as five siblings. She is survived by her son with whom she resided, Salvatore Pedalino III; her stepson, Salvatore Puccio and his wife Cyndi of West Haven; her sister, Maria Saia of Wallingford; her grandchildren, Amanda Murdock (Geoffrey), Herbert Pedalino, and Stephanie Fagan (Dan); and her step grandchildren, Tina Marie, Joey, Jessica and Anna.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Thursday, December 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 9 a.m. from the funeral home when the funeral cortege will proceed to Church of the Resurrection where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. Gifts in her memory may be sent to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 15, 2019