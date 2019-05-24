|
|
Hammond, Dr. Graeme L.
Dr. Graeme L. Hammond, 86, of North Haven, died on March 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Janet (deceased); he is survived by his daughter Wendy Wildes (Bob) of Acton, MA; son Chris (Jennifer) of Powell, OH; and three grandchildren. Friends are invited to visit with Dr. Hammond's family from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, May 27 at Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. A Memorial Service celebrating his life will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28 at Spring Glen United Church of Christ, 1825 Whitney Ave., Hamden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Graeme's name to Sally E. Shaywitz, MD at The Yale Center for Dyslexia & Creativity, 129 York Street Suite 1P, New Haven, CT 06511 -- http://dyslexia.yale.edu. To view full obituary or to send condolences to Dr. Hammond's family, please visit:
www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 26, 2019