|
|
Moore, Grant S.
Grant S. Moore, 87, resident of Hamden, quietly departed this life on Monday, June 10, 2019. He was born in Yonkers, NY on May 19, 1932 to the Late Grant and Mary Branch Moore. Grant was an independent long distance trucker that loved family, cooking, and good music. He touched the lives of many people with his quiet smile and sense of humor. Grant leaves to cherish his memory, loving wife, Agnes Moore; daughters, Paulette Cox and Tanya Moore; brother, Michael (Vernell) Moore; sister, Muriel Holland; stepsons, Michael (Terrie) Estes and Cecil (Colleen) Estes, Jr.; stepdaughters, Robin Estes and Hillary Collier; stepniece, Renee Trotman; and a host of family and friends.
His Celebration of Life will take place Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT. Friends may call Tuesday at the Funeral Home from 10:00-11:00 AM. Interment will be at CT State VA Cemetery, Middletown. To leave a message of comfort for the Moore family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 16, 2019