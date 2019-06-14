New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Resources
More Obituaries for Grant Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grant S. Moore


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Grant S. Moore Obituary
Moore, Grant S.
Grant S. Moore, 87, resident of Hamden, quietly departed this life on Monday, June 10, 2019. He was born in Yonkers, NY on May 19, 1932 to the Late Grant and Mary Branch Moore. Grant was an independent long distance trucker that loved family, cooking, and good music. He touched the lives of many people with his quiet smile and sense of humor. Grant leaves to cherish his memory, loving wife, Agnes Moore; daughters, Paulette Cox and Tanya Moore; brother, Michael (Vernell) Moore; sister, Muriel Holland; stepsons, Michael (Terrie) Estes and Cecil (Colleen) Estes, Jr.; stepdaughters, Robin Estes and Hillary Collier; stepniece, Renee Trotman; and a host of family and friends.
His Celebration of Life will take place Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT. Friends may call Tuesday at the Funeral Home from 10:00-11:00 AM. Interment will be at CT State VA Cemetery, Middletown. To leave a message of comfort for the Moore family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
Download Now