Farrington, Jr., Greg
Greg (John) Farrington, Jr., 69 - Born Dec. 16, 1950 to the late John Greg Farrington and Katherine (Nancy) Hayes of Bridgeport, CT. Predeceased by sister Mary Ellen. John spent most of his life in CT and moved to Florida upon retirement. He was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and obtained his Bachelors at the University of New Haven. Jobs included Bridgeport Brass, Teleflex and Lowes. John volunteered as a clown for the Barnum Festival and was a longtime coach for Little League. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a genuine passion for life, nature and children. He rarely had a negative word to say about anything as he truly embraced life and laughter. John loved his family, church, friends, Uconn Huskies, gardening and being outdoors. More often than not he could be found laying in the grass. He will be greatly missed by many including his sisters-in-law Kathy and David Caulfield and Sharon and Stephen Baranyar who have been an integral part of his life. He was loved dearly by our church which has been an amazing support to John throughout his illness. Survived by his wife Karen Crawford Farrington, son Jason Farrington and wife Kristie and grandchildren James and Kylie of Bantam, CT, son John Farrington and wife Stephanie and grandchildren Trinity, Noelle and Carice of Milford, CT, sister Ann Flaherty and husband Thomas of Lewes, DE, sister Catherine Ginnetti of Stratford, niece Kelly Flaherty and husband Patrick Hayes of Downington, PA, nephew Thomas Flaherty and wife Shannon and great-nephews Tommy and Sean, niece Julie and Eric Bachlechner and great-niece Ella, and step children Kristee Crawford and Erika Crawford Mennone and husband Dustin and grandchildren Lily and Daisy of East Haven, CT. May he rest in eternal peace with his savior Jesus. A celebration of life will be held at his church; New Day Christian Church, Port Charlotte, FL at a later time.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 28, 2020