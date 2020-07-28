1/1
Gregory A. Smith
SMITH, GREGORY A.
Gregory A. Smith, 64, of East Haven passed away July 24, 2020. Family and friends are invited to meet directly at the Office of All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Avenue, North Haven on Thursday morning, July 30th, 2020 at 11:45 and follow the funeral procession to the graveside for a 12-noon service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New England Donor Services, 60 First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451-1106. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. To read full obituary or to offer a condolence to the family, please visit our website at www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Memorial Gathering
11:45 AM
Office of All Saints Cemetery
JUL
30
Graveside service
12:00 PM
All Saints Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
