SMITH, GREGORY A.
Gregory A. Smith, 64, of East Haven passed away July 24, 2020. Family and friends are invited to meet directly at the Office of All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Avenue, North Haven on Thursday morning, July 30th, 2020 at 11:45 and follow the funeral procession to the graveside for a 12-noon service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New England Donor Services, 60 First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451-1106.