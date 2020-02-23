|
|
Di Errico, Gregory
Gregory Russell DiErrico, of Ft. Myers, FL, formerly of Branford, CT, died in Florida on February 16, 2020. He was the husband of Laura Reynolds DiErrico. He is survived by his children, Michael, Andre, and Shayla DiErrico, all of Durham, CT, and is survived by his first wife, Hollie Golombosky of Durham. He is also survived by his father, Gregory C. DiErrico of Ft. Myers, FL, his sisters Deborah DeWeese (Ronald) of Branford and Donna Morton (Eric) of Portland, CT, his niece and nephew, Samantha and Joseph DeWeese of Branford, and his beloved dog, Belle. He was predeceased by his mother Linda Russell DiErrico. Greg was born in Milford on June 15, 1975. He was a very talented bass player who played in many different bands in the New Haven area. He also loved riding motorcycles.
Friends may call Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the W.S Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford. Services and burial will be private. Please see online memorial at www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 24, 2020