Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Terryville, CT
View Map
Resources
Gregory J. Blosick


Gregory J. Blosick Obituary
Blosick, Gregory J.
Gregory J. Blosick, PhD, 71, of West Haven, husband of Elaine (Pierzanowski) Blosick passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 in Macon, GA. Gregory was born July 28, 1947 in Shamokin, PA, son of the late John and Dolores (Futchco) Blosick. Prior to his retirement he was a Senior Finance Lecturer for the University of New Haven. He was a member and treasurer of I.I.A.A. Greg was a ferocious reader. In addition to his wife Elaine he is survived by his sisters, Kathleen Feest and her husband Terry of Bristol, England, Cheryl Murray and her husband Dan of Mt. Gretna, PA, Debbie Steeves of Lexington, SC and Valerie Fisher of Lebanon, PA; his stepmother, Avis Blosick of Lebanon, PA and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Friday 9:30 a.m. from the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville to Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Thursday from 6 – 8 p.m.
www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 6, 2019
