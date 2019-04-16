Daddio, Gregory J.

Gregory J. Daddio, 91, of Hamden, formerly of New Haven, passed away on April 12, 2019 at Hospice at Masonicare. Gregory was born on September 25, 1927 in New Haven to the late Tomasina DiVirgilio and Antonio D'Addio. He loved being of Italian heritage and growing up in the Hill Section of New Haven. Gregory was a devoted husband and is survived by his wife, Mary Fatek Daddio of 66 years. During their marriage, Greg and Mary enjoyed the trip of a lifetime to Italy. Gregory is survived by his four children, daughters Pamela (Joseph) Pieper, Carol-Ann Pierce, Patricia (Timothy) Binkoski and son Gregory Thomas, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He dedicated his life to his family and was an amazing and loving father. He was predeceased by his four brothers Angelo, Joseph, Vincent and Michael, two sisters Rose and Philomena whom he loved very much. Gregory leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews who were very dear to him. Gregory had many joys in his life including travel, the Boston Red Sox, trips to vineyards, Lucibello's Italian Pastry and enjoyed all things seafood. He was proud to be a 75 year member of the CT Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 777. He loved being on the job and one of the guys. Gregory began his work in the trades at AJ Mongillo Plumbing and Heating. Greg's family would like to thank the entire staff at Clelian Center for their extraordinary care and compassion. Greg so enjoyed being a member and participant in all the events and activities. Gregory was a wonderful man of exceptional character and integrity. His kindness, generosity, and wit were enjoyed by all that knew him. Gregory prided himself on knowing and discussing the various news stories of the day with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by his loving family but remembered always for being a special person.

Visiting hours will be Friday, April 19, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. At the request of the family the burial will be private at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Clelian Center, 261 Benham Street, Hamden, CT 06514.www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019