Gregory Nicholas Tsialas
1934 - 2020
Tsialas, Gregory Nicholas
Gregory Nicholas Tsialas, 86, of East Haven, passed on July 25, 2020 after a long and valiant battle with Alzheimer's. He was born June 28, 1934 in Wakefield, Massachusetts. Beloved husband of Elaine P. (Georgaklis) Tsialas. The eldest son of six children born to the late Nicholas and Christine (Buchika) Tsialas of Brookline, Mass. Loving father of Crystal Tsialas-Mauch, Nicholas Gregory Tsialas and Deborah Tsialas-Berner, all of East Haven, CT. Adored grandfather of Erica Tsialas, Gregory Nicholas Tsialas (wife, Nina) of East Haven, CT; Constance Sulpasso of Plainfield, VT; Alexander Sulpasso (wife, Karla Lindquist) of Guilford, CT; Heather Berner and Tristan Berner of East Haven, CT. Cherished great-grandfather of Alyssa Aceto; Brendan, Peyton, and Isabella Urbano, all of East Haven, CT; Brita and Gunnar Sulpasso of Guilford, CT; and Emory Gillespie, of Plainfield, VT. Also survived by his sisters Evangeline, (husband, Nicholas) Phillips and Stella Primpas, both of Massachusetts, sister in law, Christine S. Tsialas, of CT and many nieces and nephews, near and far. Greg graduated from Brookline High School in 1952. He Studied at the New England College of Pharmacy, graduating in 1956. Following in his father's footsteps, he was a Registered Pharmacist until his retirement in 2013. He proudly served his country for 7 years in the Massachusetts Army National Guard at Fort Devins. He enjoyed spending time with his family, nature and the outdoors and was a well-respected member of his community. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Hesperia, Boston, MA in keeping with family tradition and he was immensely proud of his Greek Heritage. He was predeceased, by his brothers, Arthur (infant) and James Tsialas; sister, Aspacia (husband, Peter) Diamond and his brother-in-law George Primpas.
His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven Thursday at 2:00 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven at 2:30. Friends may call WEDNESDAY from 5:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in his name to the Alzheimer's Association to help find a cure for this terrible disease or to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405, who provided him and his family with the utmost care, dignity, and respect. Sign Gregory's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Porto Funeral Homes
JUL
30
Graveside service
02:30 PM
All Saints Cemetery
