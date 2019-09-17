New Haven Register Obituaries
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Gregory Pierce
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
North Haven Congregational Church
28 Church St.
North Haven, CT
Gregory P. Pierce


1947 - 2019
Gregory P. Pierce Obituary
Pierce, Gregory P.
Gregory Palmer Pierce, 72, of Meriden, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, September 15, 2019.Survived by his loving wife, Dorothy "Dort" (Faherty) Pierce of 52 years, his son Greg Pierce Jr. (Karen) of Southington; 3 grandsons Noah, Nathan and Jackson; Also survived by his mother Doris Pierce; five sisters; two brothers; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son Stephen Joseph; and his parents Ken Pierce and Althea Barthelson. Greg has been employed by the F.J. Dahill Company since 1969.
Heartfelt thanks to his two special sisters Brenda and Lisa for all their loving help and support through these difficult days.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Thursday, September 19, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, September 20, at 11 a.m. in the North Haven Congregational Church, 28 Church St., North Haven, CT 06473. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Gregory may be made to Dorothy Pierce, c/o The Wallingford Funeral Home. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 18, 2019
